…We’ve not been informed — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

Sequel to the threat by bandits to attack some states in Nigeria, including Lagos, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, yesterday, placed the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB, of the Command on high alert.

CP Alabi, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command is working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no one or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, had placed its state commands on alert, following intelligence reports that elements of the Boko Haram terrorists, as well as those of Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, have heightened plots to attack the nation’s capital, Abuja and five other states, including Lagos.

But allaying the fears of Lagosians, the command spokesperson said: “The Lagos State Police Command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB, of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

“The Command is also working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

“CP Alabi uses this medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially at border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

“Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear. Lagosians are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.”

In its reaction to the security threat, Lagos State government said it was not aware of the threat.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said: “I’m not aware if the government has been informed of the report you are talking about. Lagosians have no need to panic. The Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has always given security top priority. It has been strengthening the Neighbourhood Watch to provide intelligence at the grassroots. The RRS and the police get support from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF. Vehicles and equipment are being provided for them. “Last year, the President joined Mr Sanwo-Olu to hand over to security agencies 180 patrol vehicles, 200 patrol motorcycles, four high capacity troop carriers, two anti-riot canon vehicles, armoured personnel carriers and 1000 gadgets. The welfare of security personnel is also prioritised. Security is everybody’s business. Don’t forget the common saying, “see something, say something”.

“Security is not something you begin to discuss and splash on the pages of newspapers. Mr Sanwo-Olu will continue to encourage security agencies to do their job. Lagosians need not panic. The state continues to attract foreign and local investors – thanks to its reliable security status and kudos to the security agencies, who continue to work round the clock to ensure that residents and visitors can sleep with their minds at peace.”

We urge Lagosians to continue to cooperate with the government in ensuring a safe and secure state that will continue to be a reference point for all. By the time our Smart City Project is completed, security will get a well deserved boost, with thousands of cameras mounted in strategic parts of the state.””

