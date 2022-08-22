By Biodun Busari

No fewer than five foreigners sustained injuries as Nigerian migrants battled their counterparts from Syria in a stone-throwing brawl in a migrant camp in Pournara Cyprus last week.

It all started when a Nigerian migrant was hit by a Syrian foreigner, and this led to Nigerians hurling stones at the Syrians in the camp.

The incident is coming months after Nigerians fought with fellow African migrants from Congo, according to a report by Nigeria Abroad.

The incident was blamed on the overpopulation of foreigners from different parts of the world at the camp where facilities have become insufficient resulting in hardship.

According to Nigeria Abroad, the stone-throwing clash started inside the center and escalated outside, leading to various wounds sustained by police officers who intervened in restoring peace. Vehicles were also destroyed in the process.

The camp which was built to accommodate 600 migrants is currently housing around 2000 migrants across the countries and this always triggers issues.

The report revealed, Saturday, that the police officers and security guards were deployed to calm the clash using tear gas but two from each security agencies sustained injuries. However, the security officers are still in place to prevent reoccurrence.

Cypriot authorities have reported that they are overwhelmed by the overpopulation and the European Union has demanded the country to block further means of migrant arrivals.

