By Aare Afe Babalola

THE first question a first time visitor to London, nay any European city, would ask is: why is there so much cleanliness, peace and order on the streets? Sooner or later, the visitor would observe that in every corner or street, there is a stately and well-dressed police man or woman pacing slowly on all the major streets. Attached to his chest pocket is a walkie talkie.

The truth is that, as the police officer goes around, he observes all that is going on and transmits report to the well-equipped police office in case of need.

Indeed, that was how Alhaji Umaru Dikko, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation under President ShehuShagari who had been kidnapped and was packed in the boot of a car enroute for Nigeria was reported to the main police office in the area.

In Nigeria, kidnapping and murder stand-out as two crimes that have not only brought much odium and ignominy on this nation but unfortunately, both crimes are gaining more ground and seem to defy solution. The sophistication and precision with which kidnappers operate across the length and breadth of this country is embarrassing.

It is no longer news that the perpetrators possess far better, more sophisticated and modern weapons than the police. Where and by what means these sophisticated weapons are obtained remained a knotty issue.

As rightly observed by our respected former Inspector-General of Police Mr. MusiliuSmith in his paper titled “The beauty of policing is in operations. At the heart of operation is communication”. A crime combating organisation that lacks basic functional communication gadgets in this 21st century is doomed. Indeed, with obsolete, non-functional communication equipment both at state and federal levels, the police cannot but fail in the war against crime in this country.

When one juxtaposes the highly sophisticated equipment being used by dare devil criminals which include communicated gadgets, with those at the disposal of the Nigeria policemen, it becomes evident that the comparison has no relevance at all. This is why one cannot but agree with our Inspector-General that “miracles credited to police forces in developed countries today are attributable sustainability to compterisation and techno-communication”.

Each of the 925 police divisions of Nigeria Police needs walkie talkies for ease of communication as well as expansion of repeater network; more mobile and base sets; acquisition of more units of 40KVA generators; NITEL Leased Transponder and the digitalization of the analogue system and several new telephone lines.

It is an eyesore that today in Nigeria and in the 21st century for that matter, most of Nigeria Police divisions have no functional telephone lines. The fact remains that the 925 Divisions, 106 Area Commands, 37 Commands and 12 Zonal Commands in this country cannot communicate effectively even within the organisation let alone with the public.

This should give each and every one of us serious worries. Where then do we go from here?

In other serious climes across the globe (even nearby smaller Togo, Republic of Benin, South Africa, etc., not to talk of advanced countries, effective communication with the police is a sine qua non. In fact, in certain countries, there are permanent lines; for example, 999 reserved for the Police. Not only that, certain lines are reserved for reception of calls alone, while others can function for both calling and reception.

As if the situation is not bad enough, telephone lines meant for police are easily and randomly disconnected by service providers on the usual excuse of non-payment of accumulated debts. Right now, I wonder if 10% of the top echelon of the police can boast of functional telephone lines. It is my belief that the telephone lines with which the public can reach the police otherwise known as 999 world-wide should always be available. Such a line should not be used by police for their own business.

What is wrong in allowing certain individuals to acquire special lines fitted with alarms connecting the police directly with automatic functions? Since they(the subscribers) are to pay specially for those lines as is done in certain parts of the world where things work. The police – indeed Nigeria – has nothing to lose but everything to gain as such practice is bound to enhance effectiveness of the Police and go a long way to curb the rising wave of crime in this country.

Imagine a situation where the owner of a big shop had closed for the day and certain hoodlums came at night unaware that the shop is fitted with telephone alarm directly connecting the police, the hoodlums would have been apprehended even before the owner became aware of the burglary. The above picture is part of what operates in the modern world and goes to show the power of effective communication.

Here in Nigeria, it is common sight to see policemen stationed within short distance along the same route, say Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yet unable to communicate with one another in cases of emergency like kidnapping or armed robbery. In effect, the victim is permanently deprived either of his life or property and the society becomes the overall loser.

In like manner, vehicles, boats, marine, aircraft and helicopters, including special, modern and sophisticated weapons are either terribly in short supply or practically non-existent. Little wonder why armed robbery, drug pushing, smuggling and other vices are on constant phenomenal rise. Force animals like police dogs and horses have almost disappeared from police stable.

It is my view that if we sincerely need adequate security for our lives and properties, every police man on patrol should have walkie talkie on him or her. By the way, how much would it cost the country to provide these equipment?

United Nation Ratio for Policing: The United Nations approved ratio for policing is 1:400. Nigeria has the lowest percentage of Police population compared with countries like UK, Canada, USA and South Africa.

Apart from the fact that the Nigeria Police is operating below the United Nations ratio, Former IGP Solomon Arase made proposal to the government for the recruitment of 30,000 police officers yearly to meet up with the United Nations ratio. Nigeria police operations are hardly supported with technology. Nigeria has no crime data base. There is no CCTV in strategic places.There is urgent need for more application of scientific crime-fighting methods.

The numerous problems of the Nigeria police are well known. Recruiting more officers will not solve the problems mentioned above. The security of the life and property of every Nigerian depends on effective and efficient policing.The prosperity and economic wellbeing of the country depends on adequate security.

RELATED NEWS