By Ogechi Uchegbu

A victim of torture and wrongful incarceration, Ibrahim Sarafa, has expressed gratitude to Vanguard’s Encounter following the financial support he received from well-meaning Nigerians after his ordeal was published on June 16, 2022.

Encounter in its June 16, 2022 edition had revealed how Sarafa, an orphan, was arrested at 17 by the Police in Ibadan over allegation of armed robbery. He was tortured at the Police station and arraigned in court for armed robbery.

While awaiting trial in prison, Sarafa suffered stroke and was bedridden for months until the trial judge had pity on him and released him to a Non-Governmental Organisation, Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation, CJMR, for medical

Responding to Sarafa’s appeal for financial support, well-meaning Nigerians rallied round and raised the fund for his treatment in the hospital. Although Safara is still recuperating in the hospital, Executive Director of CJMR, Pastor Olujimi Hezekiah told Encounter that his health condition has improved significantly.

In a letter written on behalf of Sarafa, Pastor Hezekiah thanked Encounter and Nigerians who donated for his ongoing treatment in the hospital.

The letter reads: “Sequel to the publication on the state of health of Ibrahim Sarafa in the Vanguard Newspaper with the title: Arrested at 17, scavenger cries for help from Prison; suffered stroke. On behalf of Centre for Justice, Mercy and Reconciliation, we want to express our profound gratitude to the individuals and corporate organisations that showed sympathy by responding to the call to save the life of the homeless boy. We also wish to express our profound gratitude to Vanguard Newspaper’s Encounter Column.

“Indeed, people responded to our call for help for the young man. We want to give you a feedback on the improvement on Sarafa’s health. As at now, Sarafa is improving. His physio-therapy treatment is going on well and he has also started eating well. About two weeks ago, he nearly passed on but through the aid of oxygen and promptness of the doctors and the staff of the hospital, he has regained his breath.

“Presently, he can stand up, he can lift up his legs and hands gradually and his voice has been restored. Sarafa still needs your help and prayers. We hope to share his documentary with the public when he fully recovers.”

