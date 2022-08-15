*Knock Oriade LCDA chair for neglecting community

By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Satellite Town in Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Lagos State under the auspices of Save Satellite Forum,SAF, has pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fix the roads in the community.

They lamented that no road in the area is motorable, saying the governor should accord the seriousness given to Apapa traffic to the roads in the area.

A statement by its spokesman, Chief Christopher Ngiga, said the governor should visit the community for firsthand information on how terrible roads in the place are.

The statement reads:'”Recently, our amiable governor was on television where he declared that Apapa traffic has been fixed. It came a cheering news to all of us knowing full well the nightmare the traffic had been to commuters and residents. We commend the governor and urge him not to relent in ensuring the dilapidated state of infrastructure he inherited in Lagos is a thing of the past.

“In the light of that, we are pleading that the governor visits Satellite Town , a once choice area, to know what it has become following deliberate neglect by past state and sub-state governments. Mr. Governor, you will be shocked to find out the state of roads in Satellite Town. No where is motorable. A first time visitor will be surprised to learn that such level of infrastructure decay exists in the heart of Lagos.

This is an area that was among the best in the 80s, 90s and even last 10 years. The decay started with the criminal and insensitive decision to site petroleum tank farms in Ijegun Egba part of Satellite Town, thereby paving the way for heavy duty vehicles to ply one of the major roads in the community, Marwa Road. Today, every resident of the community is suffering as a result of that insensitive act of allowing such in a built-up area. As if that is not enough, other inner roads in the area, have been left in a state of neglect by the LCDA chairperson.

“She is the worst of the chairmen the area has had. Others before her didn’t neglect inner roads totally. But under her, no inner road is motorable. The two critical inner roads, Constitution Road and Community Road, could pass for the worst in Lagos.

“Anytime it rains, we are cut off from Lagos-Badagry Expressway as movement becomes impossible , not even on foot. Sadly, this area is a host to many senior citizens who meritoriously served this nation in top capacities in the civil service. Daily, they sadly watch as their once beloved area is speedily becoming an urban slum. Our governor, we are aware that construction work have begun on Marwa Road and Navy Town Road, but the contractors have abandoned the sites. We are appealing that you fix or prevail on Oriade LCDA chairperson to fix Constitution Road , which is a major artery linking various parts of Satellite Town. Next to it is Community Road. Sir, you have done this is various parts of Lagos State and we are confident that you will do same for Satellite Town. Just as posterity will be kind to you for ensuring that the construction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway continued upon assumption of office, we are not in doubt that you will salvage the situation in Satellite Town.”

