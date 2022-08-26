By Gabriel Olawale

A coalition of young individuals, ‘Team TW4Sanwo’ (Thinkers and Workers for Sanwo-Olu) championing the re-election of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olushola Sanwoolu recently donated sundry food items to the elderly people in Ogba and its environs of Lagos.

During the outreach that attracted men and women ages 60 years and above, the group disclosed that they are embarking on the initiative because of the trust they have in the governor.

The group seized the opportunity to admonished elderly people in the state to continually pray for the governor.

One of the elders at the outreach, Pa. Gbolahan Opere described the initiative as a commendable move and prayed for the group. According him, “groups like these always concentrate on youths, believing that the senior citizens can’t have much impact during elections. We appreciate this group for remember elderly people in the state.

Another beneficiary, Madam Regina Cole thanked the team and promised that the team can rest assured that their support is for Governor Sanwoolu.

The group (Thinkers and Workers for Sanwoolu) was led to the event by its coordinator, Mr. Victor Ganzallo and other members at the event are Mr. Seyi Ogunfowote, Mr. Rahman Nurudeen, Mr. Ademola Akinyode, Mr. Ibrahim Raji, Mr. Sunmibola Aluko, Mr. Olawale Longe, Mr. Damilola Oladoyinbo and Mr. Tope Lawal.

The co-coordinator of the group, Mr. Kayode Alfred, said the exercise was born out of love and passion they have for the governor and his leadership style, “we are also using this opportunity to spread the good news of Mr Sanwo-Olu administration amongst Lagos traders.

Weeks ago, the dynamic group visit selected Lagos markets to distribute hundreds of branded aprons to traders as a show of love and support for the Governor.

The group, Team TW4Sanwo was inaugurated with the objective to think and work towards the re-election of Governor Sanwoolu, the group described him as a performing governor who deserves the support of all and sundry, in order for him to consolidate on the good job he is doing in the state.

