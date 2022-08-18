By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to HRM. Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo of Ogudu Oshadi of Ogombo kingdom in Eti-Osa East LCDA of the state.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Hon. Bolaji Kayode Robert, said that royal fathers were indispensable partners of government due to the roles they play as agents of development, promoters of peace and peaceful coexistence among all people and residents within their domain.

The governor assured the state government would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers in the state and ensure that their welfare was accorded the attention it deserved, even as he rejoiced with the monarch on the ascension of the throne as the first king in the community.

He said his choice by the kingmakers and wide acceptance by his people to lead them and be the custodian of the culture and tradition of the kingdom was a reflection of their trust and confidence in his ability to positively impact the fortune of the land and its people.

“On behalf of myself, the government and people of Lagos State, I rejoice with Your Royal Majesty as you ascend the stool. Your choice by the Kingmakers and wide acceptance by your people to lead them and be the custodian of the culture and tradition of this Kingdom is a reflection of their trust and confidence in your ability to positively impact the fortune of this landscape and its people.

The Newly crowned King, Oba Abiodun Ogunbo, assured that his reign will ensure peace and stability in the Lagos Community.

Ogunbo became the first monarch of the community since it was founded on October 4, 1873. Before his enthronement yesterday, he was the Baale of the community.

“I congratulate all Ogombo indigenes for this historical moment. From our fathers to our youths and to our mothers, this would not have been possible without their prayers, support and most importantly, their sacrifice.

“I also appreciate my family for standing by me all through the period and being a pillar of moral support.

“We salute the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We appreciate the executive council for finding us worthy of kingship and making our struggle a dream come true. Congratulations to the sons and daughters of Ogombo.”

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Kikelomo Sanyaolu, said: “I congratulate the good people of Ogombo because this is historic in the sense that this is the first time the Ogombo community will have a king.

“I urge the people of Ogombo to kindly support the Oba. The Oba has all necessary requirements of the state government and he has been cleared by the Ministry of Justice and found fit for the position. So, we are calling for support for him for the development and progress of the community. I am sure that he will take the community to places.”

While pledging support, members representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1, Noheem Adams also called on members of the community to work in harmony with the monarch

