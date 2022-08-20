.

Joshua looks spent. But then almost out of nowhere the Briton lands a big left hook followed immediately by a right hand. Usyk’s motor is simply too good.

He won’t stop throwing and is trading shots with Joshua in a round that he probably doesn’t need to have. What valor, from both men! Usyk lands a crushing left hook, followed by a three-punch combination.

And there’s the final bell. This one was closer than the first instalment and Joshua showed far better, but we should be looking at an uncontroversial points decision for Oleksandr Usyk.

RELATED NEWS