.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Rotary District 9125 has inducted its new Governor, Goddy Nnadi, to serve for 2022/2023 of the Rotary year.

Nnadi’s investiture as the 14th Governor of the District was held weekend amid pomp and pageantry.

In his inaugural address, Nnadi, unveiled agenda for his administration, which he said was people-oriented.

His focus areas are: basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment and economic and community development.

Others are water, sanitary and hygiene, peacebuilding and conflict prevention/resolution and supporting the environment.

He said the district was engaging with local and international stakeholders for the production of malaria vaccine for eradication of the life-threatening disease.

Nnadi also said his administration would work with National Hospitals to have a standard blood bank for treatment of patients with blood-related ailments.

On the issue of water and sanitary, Nnadi stated that the humanitarian body intended to build separate toilets for male and female students and their teachers with a focus on reducing abuse in schools.

He said experience has shown that building separate toilets for the three groups would deal with the issue of abuse in public schools.

Nnadi will lead the District for its 2022-2023 Rotary year by providing leadership and direction for achievement of set goals.

The Rotary District 9125 has 142 Rotary Clubs from 23 Clubs plus the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, under its coverage with over 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs cut across the whole world. Each Club is headed by a President.

Earlier, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged humanitarian service organisations to sustain their efforts in seeking to promote the people’s welfare.

He noted that the Rotary International had been outstanding in the areas of disease prevention and treatment, particularly polio eradication; water sanitation, as well as material and child health.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, the Vice President said, “The range and scale of social and humanitarian interventions undertaken by Rotary International worldwide based on the contributions and efforts of his members, coupled with the amount of resources and manpower that Rotary International and his districts and members give to worthy causes is commendable and worthy of emulation by other social clubs, and nongovernmental organisations, as it gives true meaning to the word altruism.”

RELATED NEWS