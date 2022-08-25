May be an image of 12 people, people standing and indoor

Ahead of installation of the 6th President , Rotary club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, Rotarian Izobe Spiff on Sunday, the service organisation has embarked on tree planting exercise and awareness campaign.

“Voter awareness and peace building campaign via mobile Billboard around Port-Harcourt Metropolis

May be an image of 14 people and people standing

“Tree planting at the Port-Harcourt refinery in partnership with Rotary Club of Port-Harcourt Eco and the organizers of Miss Earth Nigeria”

May be an image of 8 people, people standing, outdoors and text that says 'Rotary WW.RREMCM It Is Your Civic Duty Το Vote. Your Vote Is Your Voice, Let Your Voice Be Heard SAY NO To Violence Malpractice Social vices Drug abuse VOTE Chure choice be PEACE -INIVIN 36841, OLIO ERO 08034506074'

The body also paid a courtesy visit on the traditional ruler of Oropotoma kingdom, in the state, His Royal Highness Eze Nyema Onunwor, JP

