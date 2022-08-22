Rotary Club of Osubi, under District 9141 of Rotary International, has outlined the screening of six hundred men for prostrate cancer and six hundred women for cervical cancer, as part of its life – touching and changing projects for the 2022 – 2023 Rotary year.

A former Image Maker and scribe of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria,,PENGASSAN, PTI Branch, Rotarian Nosa Andrew Ogie, made the disclosure Saturday August 20 at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, during his installation as the 13th President of Rotary Club of Osubi.

Rotarian Nosa Ogie, also mentioned provision of 20 solar light units, including installation and other accessories as well as provision of cassava processing unit, both at Salubi Leprosy Centre and execution of borehole for mechanic village community in Osubi aeea, as part of the club’s focus to promote peace, providing clean water and supporting the environment.

He called on fellow Rotarians and friends of Rotary to partner Rotary Club of Osubi to achieve the set goals. ” we will rejuvenate our friendship, fun, fellowship time projects together”.

The District Governor, District 9141, Mightyman Aye Dikuro, charged Rotarians and other key stakeholders, to support Rotary Foundation in the fight against polio, lamenting the resurgence

of polio cases.

The immediate past President of Rotary Club of Osubi, Rotarian Erhiawarie Mudiaga Joseph,, who disclosed how his board successfully raised 14 million naira to carry out humanitarian support projects, covering education, health and other programmes as well as the chairman, installation planning committee, Rotarian Edwin Ijoni, were among prominent Rotarians that spoke during the grandeur ceremony.

Highpoint of the occasion, were the handing over of charter certificate/ gavel to Rotarian Nosa Ogie by Rotarian Erhiaware , launch of the club’s project, induction of Board members and the President’s special dance.

