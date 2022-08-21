.

By Davies Iheamnachor

To ensure food security in the nation, women in Rivers State are targeting daily production of over 10 tons of garri with the provision of a cassava processing plant.

This came as no fewer than 100 women in Abua/Odual Local Council of Rivers State have been trained on mechanised garri processing to enable them have viable sources of livelihood.

The Voice for Empowerment Advancement Nurturing Initiative, VEANI, in a programme sponsored by European Union and British Council, had trained over 100 women on new technology in garri processing.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme included 70 women and 30 young girls among whom are school dropouts.

The Executive Director of VEANI, Veronica Joseph, who spoke at the two-day event, said that after the training, the women would be clustered in five groups of 20 each to form a cooperative society, stating that they would be linked to other markets.

Veronica said the programme was designed to allow women in rural areas to have a strong means of livelihood, and viable income to boost food production.

She regretted that rural women produce food that feeds the nation, adding that her goal was to bring out the potential in women to seize their economic opportunities by learning how to boost their productivity and maximise income.

She said: “Women have a good potential for greatness but they need a little push. We chose the rural women because they are the ones that generate the agricultural products we use in feeding the nation.”

RELATED NEWS