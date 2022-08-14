By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TEKENA Iyagba, former Rivers State 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant has grabbed the ticket of BOOT party, ending a gale of substitution primaries producing tickets for former APC aspirants.

Tekena won the ticket August 11, a day before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which confirmed monitoring the BOOT exercise closed the window for governorship and state assembly primaries.

Iyagba made it three former APC defectors to pick tickets in other parties including Sen Magnus Abe who earlier grabbed the Social Democratic Party ticket while former Reps member and staunch loyalist of former Governor Rotimi Ameachi followed with the Rivers guber ticket for Action Alliance party.

Narrating his rough path to a party ticket, Iyagba told Vanguard, “My political journey to have a formidable platform for a chance to serve my dear Rivers people as Governor has been quite tedious.

“It started from me aspiring while in APC and their concensus move to a particular candidate, to my being elected by a faction of the AAC to finding out that my membership of that party was null and void as a court had sacked the exco that officiated the primary before the day of the election.

“With strong reasons, I almost gave up but atlas God, totally involved in my journey to become Rivers governor had great plans for my ambition as a gentleman, Michael Nwanze, then governorship candidate, bought into my vision and offered to withdraw and support the project to rescue Rivers through the BOOT Party where Nwanze is now state chairman.”

Youthful Iyagba said he has joined the race for next Rivers governor “Because of our tomorrow. The future of our state looks blick with self centred politicians that only care about their political games, ambitions, not Rivers people. I’m determined to stop the bad image Rivers is gaining in Nigeria as a place where political gladiators go head to head round the clock.”

