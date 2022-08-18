The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has moved to court seeking the disqualification of candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP for the 2023 general elections.

APC wants the court to compel the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, to disqualify candidates of PDP including the Governorship Candidate Simininalaye Fubara and 31 others over non compliance to the new Electorial Act.

APC in the suit claimed that PDP delayed to forward the register containing the names of their candidates to the INEC within the 30 days required by the new law.

The APC also wants the court to disqualify all the PDP candidates in the state for not properly signing the letter containing the names of the candidates before forwarding same to INEC.

However, when the matter was mentioned in court, yesterday, counsel for APC, Collins Dike moved Motion Exparty for substited service on all the respondants and the court granted same.

The presiding Judge, Justice, Ayuah Phoebe granted the plaintiff to serve the respondants by pasting the process in their walls.

Phoebe adjourned till 31st of August, 2022 for hearing and directed the plaintiff to effect service to the respondents before the next adjourned date.

