The TCN team share memory of the visit with Commandant Ogor and other Rivers NSCDC Command leaders.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGERIAN Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has pledged to provide adequate protection to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in the task of evacuating all encroachments, including pulling down illegal property where inevitable, to fully recover its assets right of way across the country.

Rivers State Commandant of NSCDC, Ogar Michael, gave the assurance weekend when the TCN Committee on Eliminating Encroachment on its assets right of way intimated him among critical stakeholders the energy company needs their support to effectively carry out the responsibility to recover its encroached right of way.

Kangeh Cephas, Chairman of the Committee and TCN General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment, had explained to the Rivers NSCDC boss, that, “TCN has noticed vast encroachment on our right of way. We have our towers all over this country where we wheel power.

“We suddenly discovered our rights of way are been rapidly encroached. People have built houses, shanties. In some places they even have markets under our rights of way. The first worry is that such encroachment denies us free access to maintain our lines when there is a problem.”

Added to the health risk associated with living under the hazardous emissions from high voltage power lines and the fatal consequences when the lines fall on encroaching humans and property, TCN constituted the committee which has reportedly recovered over 80% of encroached right of way in Kaduna state with support from Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

According to Cephas, the committee, cascaded into “Regional Sub-Committees” has as terms of reference, duty to collate data on all places being encroached, sensitise the public on associated dangers, liaise with critical national and state agencies to help evacuate people from these rights of way, and any other duty necessary to sanitise the assets and make TCN operations smoother.”

Responding, Ogor, Rivers NSCDC Commandant vowed, “As lead agency charged with protecting critical national assets, we are prepared to go all the way in giving you necessary backing. We will protect your assets, protect your personnel and operations because if your work is disrupted and people can’t get electricity, we are aware of the far reaching implications.

“We will protect your committee to do it works without fear or favour. If you have to pull down houses, chase people out of your right of way, will owe a duty to protect your people. We however expect cooperation from the public, particularly those found encroaching so the right thing can be done peacefully in mutual understanding.”

At the visit to Rivers Ministry of Environment, Acting Permanent Secretary, Pastor Emmanuel Fienenieka, had also assured the TCN Committee of the State Government’s support in the collective task of ridding TCN’s right of way of all encroachment a Rivers.

