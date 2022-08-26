By DOYIN ODEBOWALE

READING through the opinion article entitled, 2023: “Akeredolu’s Stance on Southern Presidency is Morally Hollow”, written by a columnist, Olu Fasan, in the Vanguard of August 18, 2022, is bound to evoke some sense of revulsion not minding the fluidity of language and the presentation of points in sequence. This hagiographic rendition exposes the writer to the charge of gross moral cowardice for its contradictory stance.

The article starts on a frolic impelled by deliberate amnesia which subsumes the issues bordering on the challenges of nationhood under a chicanery of patronising platitudes. The last book written by Chinua Achebe, THERE WAS A COUNTRY, becomes the locus classicus for verity on the history on the evolution of the Nigerian State, as if claims of her heterogeneity has ever been in contention. There is also the artful deployment of emotional blackmail. The writer posits that Nigerians are usually united in hating the Igbo people in an ipse dixit credited to Achebe.

The piece sets to present the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as hypocritical and unfair for reducing the geo-political space to “North” and “South”, based on his insistence that the “unwritten agreement” among the political leaders of the country must be respected. The writer says Aketi is right to the extent that power must rotate but “inconsistent” and his position,“morally hollow”, as his stance fails to affirm the South-East as the next equitable occupier of the Aso Villa.

Olu Fasan says Akeredolu’s “argument has no legs to stand on, or stands on wobbly legs”. He takes his readers on voyage of discovery, regaling them with tales on the “origins” of Nigeria, starting with the exploits of George Goldie in late 1880s and the 1914 amalgamation by Lord Frederick Lugard. Aketi ought to know that the ancient kingdoms still exist as “autonomous” entities despite the façade of amalgamation and creation of states of 36 states at present. This position holds ethnic identities as sacrosanct but, deplorably, limits the right to political representation to the three major ethnic groups.

He says it is wrong to refer to “an omnibus North-South structure” since “their amalgamation into Nigeria did not obliterate the core nations that constituted them, nor did the artificial constructs eliminate the inbuilt power struggle among the proud nations”. The writer then concludes, easily, that while it is right for power to rotate between the North and the South, it should also rotate among the six geo-political zones, created for political expediency. Akeredolu is right to insist that power should return to the South but he should have gone ahead, as against the decision of the Southern Governors Forum, which he heads, to decree that power must go to the South East which has not governed Nigeria since 1999.

The hypocrisy of this writer finds expression in his dubious attempt to revise history. He writes to support the current frenzy into which some mischievous elements and a handful of misguided youths have thrown themselves, believing that bullying others to support the quest for a mendacious mandate is the surest way to achieve their aim. Olu Fasan conveniently ignores the fact of the “origins” of the socio-economic crises which the country faces at the moment. It is a mark of dubiety, tilting aggressively towards groveling sycophancy, for a person who attempts to draw our attention to the issue of the unfortunate disruption of the natural courses of evolution, as experienced by the nation-states, corralled into a political entity by colonial fiat, to gloss over very significant historical facts, which took place in 1966, the very foundation of the current crises.

The political history of Nigeria did not start in 1999. The military coup of 1966 threw up Major-General Aguiyi Ironsi, an Igbo military officer. Impartial chroniclers of events should not forget the role of the young Igbo officers which precipitated the crisis leading to the civil war. It is also necessary to mention that it was General Ironsi who promulgated Decree 34 (Suspension of Constitution) of 1966. It is generally believed that Professor Ben Nwabueze, the renowned constitutional lawyer, was the one who drafted the document. That decree abolished the regions and introduced a unitary system of government. That was the genesis of the pervasive mistrust and progressive underdevelopment in the land.

The counter-coup of July 29, 1966 brought in General Yakubu Gowon as the Head of State. His regime consolidated on the unitary system introduced by his predecessor. He created 12 States out of the so called provinces by Ironsi. This unitary structure remains intact till date. It, therefore, becomes curious that the writer fails to acknowledge this monumental disruption as key to the dysfunctionality of the political system currently practised. Aketi’s suggestion is anchored on equity. The columnist misguided himself to interpret this to equate absence of moral rectitude. It is disingenuous and, I dare say, uncharitable, for Mr Olu Fasan to describe the Governor’s opinion concerning his preference for a Southern candidate as “an act of moral turpitude” since he mentioned the names of Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi as the next President of the country. And for not adopting this clearly “insensitive position”, the Governor’s position is “morally hollow”.

May we ask him to explain the propriety of having a governor, elected on the platform of a party, campaign for a candidate from another party on account of his ethnic origin? Is it not decent for a governor selected by his colleagues in the Southern part of the country, to be measured in his response by maintaining neutrality while not losing focus that his party is in the race to win elections in the forthcoming general elections? Which should come first, peace and security in the South-East or the presidency? Have the people of that region jettisoned their agitation for a sovereign republic supported, openly, by many of them? Why will Olu Fasan imagine the possibility of power being transferred to the South-East with all the happenings in that region? The ruling party barely had 5% of the total votes cast in the South-East in 2019. Which political platform participates in an election to lose?

Olu Fasan considers the choice of yet another Northern candidate by the PDP, the erstwhile darling of the people of the South- East, not important enough to warrant a comment. Aspirants from the South-East seemed not interested in producing the president. They supported another contender from the North. Will it be right for the ticket of the ruling party to be given to a South-East candidate when PDP had already given its own to the North? Why should Akeredolu be accused of not supporting the aspiration of the South-East when prominent sons and daughters of the region seem not convinced of the need to have the slot for now?

Olu Fasan appears not to know the path to tread to acquire political power. He, evidently, has more to learn about the politics of power relations.

•Dr. Odebowale, SSA, Special Duties and Strategy, Ondo State Government

