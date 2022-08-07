A group, Centre for Good Governance, CGG, yesterday, urged the Nigeria Police Force to invite former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for questioning over his claim that the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State that brought in Governor Dapo Abiodun was allegedly rigged in his (Abiodun’s) favour and that the riggers had apologised to him (Amosun).Amosun had made the allegations while receiving an award in Abeokuta, the state capital, last Friday.

In a statement by its organising Secretary, Mr Akeem Olanrewaju, the CGG said that the declarations made by the former governor were weighty and could not be swept under the carpet, urging the police to invite him to prove the veracity or otherwise of his claims.

The statement reads: “Declarations or confessions about rigged elections touch on the very foundation of Nigeria’s democracy and can, therefore, not be swept under the carpet. The Nigeria Police Force should invite Amosun for questioning over his claim that election were rigged by some unnamed persons , and that the riggers apologised to him. Nigerians want to know the riggers so they could be taken care of by law before the 2023 elections.

“Unlike Amosun, Dapo the incumbent governor, did not have all the paraphernalia of government to swing votes in his favour. Dapo only came with the goodwill of the people of Ogun state with which he won the election. And as we all very well know, goodwill of the people win elections; it does not rig elections. “By claiming that the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State was rigged, Senator Amosun has not only cast aspersions on the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, he has also cast aspersions on the integrity of the Supreme Court, and the police and other security agencies who were visibly on ground on the day of the election.

“If indeed election riggers confessed to him and he refused to make such information known to the police, then he must be treated as an accessory after the fact and charged along with the felons that he referred to during his Abeokuta speech last Friday. The riggers must be disclosed. Consequently, the police must without hesitation invite him for questioning, in order to avert possible anarchy in Ogun State and save our democracy from crisis. And where he cannot substantiate the allegation, he must be brought to justice.”

