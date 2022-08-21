Obi Emmanuel, Popularly known as Rich Hendrixx is a Turkey-based Nigerian Afro-pop singer who already is admired by other music Personalities both in Turkey and other parts of the Europe.

Early life / Education and Career

Hendrixx was born in the year 1997 in idemili north local government area of Anambra State.

Hendrixx lost his dad at a very tender age and ever since has been Inspired to work real hard to achieve his dreams. He had his Secondary School Education in Bishop Uzodike Memorial Seminary in Nnewi local government area of Anambra State but had his West African Examination in Federal Government College Ibillo in Edo state. He Attended Anambra State polytechnic where he studied Accountancy.

Furthermore, He started making professional music in the year 2021 making Afrobeats and drill his preferred genre and ever since, he has been making a name for him self in the industry as an upcoming artiste.

The talented music Artiste has a nice discography of which The talented Medicine crooner Jaywillz is part of.

In one of his stories of how He’s worked so hard to reach this far, he said and I quote “I didn’t pay attention to my music till I left Nigeria for Istanbul and felt that I am good enough and pocket wise too. So, I hit studio first in 2020 during the lockdown with my brother but finally did my first track vibes with Chizzy Abig. The comments that trailed the song were pretty good and I decided to keep pushing on with music.”

Hendrixx on a recent interview stated on his Projects incoming that features music acts from Instanbul Turkey “I have been working on my EP and couple of new songs with some Turkish artistes as well. I feel this is one of the best moments of my life and I don’t want to joke with this new journey.”He added that he will also be releasing the video to his single, ‘Bank Chairman’.

Hendrixx is doing pretty well in the Turkish market as a beginner. From sharing same stage with top music Hit makers like French Montana,50 Cent, Ciara,Uzi, Davido, Murda, Lil pump, Doja Cat, Travis scott, Cardi B, Amongst others in the masquerade club instabul, turkey to Meeting up with one of the American’s finest rapper 6ix 9ine Tekashi on July 10th, 2022 at the masquerade club where the rapper encouraged him, telling him that he loved what he’s doing and he should keep it up. One would say that in no time he’d be really really successful as He is working tirelessly to put out good music and trusting the process that he’d be one of the best new school Young stars maintaining the Afrobeats genre round the world.

