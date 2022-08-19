Seed policy’ll galvanize growth, devt of agribusiness — DG NASC

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As global food production faces challenges, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Thursday, assured farmers of the Revised National Seed Policy 2021 as a game-changer for their productivity and profitability.

Abubakar gave the assurance in his keynote address during the validation of Revised National Seed Policy 2021, in Abuja.

He referred to the last review in 2015 saying there would have been a lot of changes in the operations of the seed industry that necessitated the current review exercise five years later, especially in line with the new functions assigned to the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) by the enactment of the National Agricultural Seed Act, No. 21 of 2019 and the PVP Act No.5 of 2021.

Read Also:

Democracy Day: AFAN laments mistakes in appointment of Agric Ministers since 2015

Agric Minister discloses cocoa production to hit 500,000 tonnes by 2024

Stakefair launches, raises $670,000 in pre-seed funding

However, he also expressed optimism that the Reviewed Seed Policy has removed the ambiguous areas in the old policy, strengthened the identified weakness and introduce innovations that optimized the operations of NASC in its regulatory, promotional and protection roles in the seed industry.

He said: “I am aware that this policy document represents the concerted efforts of the NASC and the stakeholders who have made valuable inputs and contributions into this document, towards ensuring that farmers have unrestricted access to best genetics to enhance their productivity.

“In particular, the successful effort of Government towards the attainment of national food security and other goals of agricultural development depends on the performance of the seed industry that sets the limit of yield response of other farm inputs.

“Such policy efforts for seed industry operate in the same policy space that governs the performance of the entire agricultural economy. The COVID-19 Pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, terrorism and natural disasters have greatly disrupted the global food production and supply chain with great impact on global socio-economic activities including the purchasing power to access food as postulated by the World Food Security Committee.



“I enjoin the Nigeria’s farming population to continue to embrace innovations and technologies rolled out by FMARD and NASC in fostering better utilization of improved quality seeds in Nigeria and overall increase in productivity and yield per unit area.”

The Minister also appreciated effort of the Feed the Future Agribusiness Investment Activity of USAID for their untiring efforts to promote agribusiness in Nigeria by ensuring that an enabling environment is put in place through the instrumentation of various policies, in which this National Agricultural Seed Policy, 2021.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Director General, National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, maintained that the National Agricultural Seed Policy will galvanize growth and development of agribusiness.

Ojo also appreciated USAID – Nigeria Agribusiness investment Activity for supporting the drive to deliver to Nigeria and Nigerians a new National Agricultural Seed Policy.

According to the NASC boss, the Nigerian seed sub-sector has undergone different stages of development since the country’s independence in 1960.

He explained that, “Despite the attainment of such critical institutional structure for agricultural development, the seed landscape has evolved over the years.

“The review process which commenced last year with series of activities and consultations has resulted into the development of a revised policy called “Agricultural Seeds Policy 2021-2025” which has leveraged on the advent of technology and innovations in the seed industry.

“When validated will invigorate the National Seed System, trigger growth and development and consolidate on the gains and reforms we have made in the industry in recent times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS