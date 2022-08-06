By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML released his much anticipated third studio album titled “Playboy” on August 5th, 2022. The talented and creative music sensation shows his lyrical genius and phenomenal music craft in “Playboy”. He also explores his desires and gives music lovers an album that relates to the difficulties that come with giving oneself solely to one person.

The 14-track album is Fireboy’s third project in 4 years after releasing ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps’ in 2019 and ‘Apollo’ in 2020. Playboy is released under YBNL and Empire music labels.

The album features singles with international appeal with Diana ft. American music superstar, Chris Brown and Shensea, Peru remix ft. British superstar singer, Ed Sheeran and Adore ft.Euro. It also features fellow label mate, Asake in “Bandana” and Afrobeats Superstar, Rema in “Compromise”.

Other sonorous and melodious singles in the album are Change, Playboy, Ashawo, Sofri, Timoti, Peru, Afro Highlife, Having Fun and Glory.

Playboy has a duration of 40 minutes, 30 seconds and it features a plethora of creative producers.

Producer: (Track 1 – Eskeez), (Track 2, 5, 12 – P Priime), (Track 3 – Telz), (Track 4 – Bizzouch), (Track 6 – Blaise Beatz), (Track 7 -Phantom ), (Track 8, 11 – Zaki Amujei ), (Track 9 – Kel P), (Track 10, 13 – Shizzi, Kolten), (Track 14 – Type A)

Meaning of “Playboy”

Fireboy revealed in an interview on Apple Music Africa Now that ‘Playboy’ doesn’t suggest he’s gallivanting his way through different women while breaking their hearts in the process.

However, the name tag was an attempt to showcase himself as an artist and a man coming out of his shell and letting his guards down.

With ‘Playboy’, Fireboy wishes to enjoy his fame and success, and for the first time live life on his terms.

“I’ve been shying away from it the past couple of years. The past three years of my career I’ve been a blown, established artist so I think it’s time for me to just step out and actually enjoy the fame that I’ve worked for over the past two years.” he said.

With incredible hits on Playboy, The comprehensive and melodious album is perfectly positioned to enjoy commercial success and huge replay value from both local and international music audiences.

Fireboy hopes to perform amazing hits from the album on the biggest local and international stages. He recently gave a fire-cracking performance at the 2022 BET Awards- making him the first ever African artiste to perform on the main stage at the BET Awards as well as making history as the first-ever African artiste to perform live at the 90,000-capacity Wembley stadium.

Fireboy DML has become a household name in the music scene. With just a few years in the industry, he is already a renowned artiste and globally recognized artiste. In just four years as a superstar, he has released three incredible albums and achieved greatly. He surely deserves encomiums and plaudits for hard work, dedication, amazing talent, creativity, and vocal dexterity.

The 2022 BET Best International Act Nominee and Billboard Hot 100 charting artiste is one of the sensational superstars currently dominating the Afrobeats scene as his recent success shows he’s ready to become a global music superstar and win many international awards such as The Grammys.

