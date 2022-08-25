Revert to burying the dead within 3 days —IPoB to Ndigbo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu



NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, urged Ndigbo to emulate their ancestors and start burying their loved dead ones within three days, saying that the act of keeping them for so long is bringing negative circumstances against the Igbo people.



IPoB said that since Ndigbo started keeping the remains of their loved ones for so long, an act their ancestors are not happy about, a lot of negative things, ordinarily not happening in Igboland, are now happening because their ancestors are angry and have abandoned them to their fate.



A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that “the recent habit of keeping dead bodies for more than three days and even months and years in the mortuary, has had dire effects on our land and contributed to the spiritual weakness of Igbo Nation, and of the entire Biafraland. Moral decadence and all manner of evil are now taking root in our land.”



IPoB’s statement further read: “The global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wishes to announce and call on all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom, that it is high time Biafrans started burying our dead within three days as it was in ancient times.



“IPoB has gone too deep in the spirituals and found out that keeping our dead ones for so long is contributing to the major problems of Ndigbo in this present times. Our ancestors were burying their dead ones within three days and that is our culture and it helped our ancestors spiritually.

“Now that IPoB has come to realise that this alien practice of keeping the dead on land rather than committed to mother earth is having a very negative impact on our people and upon our land, it has, therefore, become very imperative to urge our people to revert to the old practice that have a very positive effect on our wellbeing, both spiritually and otherwise.



According to the pro-Biafra group, “After some thorough investigation, we have realized that all the reasons given by our people which cause the unnecessary delay in burying our dead within a short period are neither cogent nor important enough.”