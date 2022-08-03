.

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

Seven persons said to be security guards were reportedly killed by gunmen, Monday night, in Orogwe community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was also gathered that many others were injured in the area during the attack.

The hoodlums were alleged to have invaded the community to kidnap some persons but reportedly failed to achieve their aim.

However, the reported killings did not happen in a particular place, one of the victims was a motorcyclist attacked on his way to Orogwe junction.

It was gathered that he was shot in the leg and his motorcycle stolen from him. At press time, he was said to be hospitalised at Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri.

Four persons were shot in a building and another three in another location described as Corpers’ lodge in Orogwe.

According to an eyewitness, “they have been camping around the Orogwe terrorising the residents. On Monday they visited a man’s house around the area and were told that the man went for a meeting. Out of anger, they destroyed the man’s property and vehicles before driving out of the compound.

“It was on their way that they killed and chopped off the head of one of the victims they felt was an obstacle against what they were doing.”

However, tension has enveloped the Orogwe community, as some residents had fled for fear of further attacks. Some of them were of the view that the hoodlums would return having failed to kidnap their target.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident but said he could not ascertain if those killed were security guards, adding that the police were already on the trail of the suspects.

