By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, OON, Friday called on the National Information Technology Development Agency, NiTDA, Abuja, to build Information and Communications Technology, ICT, Centres across Ebonyi State, especially in his Constituency.

Ogah who made the request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General, DG/CEO of NiTDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, explained that the establishment of such Centres would not only enable youths to become self reliant but also, train their minds towards positive ventures in the society.

According to him, the establishment of these ICT Centres is very important as it will take care of the unemployment challenges facing our youths and reduce the crime rates in the country.

The Honourable Member commended the DG for NiTDA’s achievements across the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria and the distribution of computers to schools, among others.

He urged other Agencies of Government to emulate the activities of NiTDA, stressing that NITDA’s achievements so far represented few of the track records of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding, the DG in appreciation of Ogah’s visit promised to ensure the establishment of ICT Centres in Ebonyi as soon as the Agency commences implementation of its projects.

