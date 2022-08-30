By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance yesterday took a swipe at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for not keeping proper financial records of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of government.

The committee made the observation at the ongoing interactive session with MDAs on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The Acting Corp Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, had told the Finance Committee that it remitted over N2 billion to the Federations Account in 2021 but noted that the records of the Accountant General provided to the committee stated about N1.6 billion.

Consequently, the committee chairman asked the Director, Federation Account in the office of the AGF, Mohammed Salleh, to confirm the remittance by the Federal Road Safety Corps but the Director pleaded for more time.

The response angered the committee members, with Falake expressing disappointment with the office.

He said: “Honestly speaking, we are not happy with the accountant general’s office at all. Your data is what we thought we could rely on to do our job.

“The agencies are here, ready to make their presentations. I don’t have the records to compare with. You don’t have the records and you are telling me that receipts are issued to various offices across the country. It should be automated.

“Please, if you have issues, anything, let us know. We are here to help you, help ourselves as Nigerians. You heard the presentation from the Minister of Finance, N11.3 trillion deficit. So, if we are able to get our revenue from the agencies, the deficit will reduce.

“We have so many agencies that you ought to be taking the money automatically, online. We can’t continue with this being because the Accountant General is unable to provide us with requirements”.

Falake directed the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all remittances from the agencies by today.

He said: “We are not going to refer any agency for reconciliation of account. You issued them receipts, which could be fake anyway. How can you still be writing treasury receipt by hand at this time and age? It is very disappointing.

”We have other work to do and we are supposed to finish the work before the presentation of budget, which is coming up in September or early October.”

Speaking on the matter, a member of the committee, Sada Soli, decried the attitude of the office, saying it was unbecoming of a custodian of public financial records.

“The explanations that they continuously give to the parliament whenever we bring government agencies that generate revenue to run this country, they will come up saying they will go and reconcile.

“Mr. Chairman, you and I know, we are on one committee with you. We talked to the Accountant General. No wonder he’s in trouble. You know. You are the chairman, he couldn’t sufficiently answer some of our interrogations.

“We have a country that is struggling with debts. Yet, we have some institutions with Professionals, well educated people in the Accountant General’s office, who are not able to track our revenue. It is in the same office that IPPIS is compromised. They must wake up,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director appealed for more time to provide the documents, saying “we already have the details; Maybe you should give us some time to go back and make additional copies.”

