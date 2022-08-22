]By Nwafor Sunday

…Says why is Tinubu running away from talking to Nigerians

As the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi and his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, speak at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has queried the absence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Recall that NBA had earlier said that two other presidential candidates, Tinubu and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, did not confirm their availability for the conference.

Today as at 12:45pm, the candidates of PDP and LP, had stormed the venue of the conference, perhaps questioning the whereabouts of Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

In the 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, with the theme ‘Bold Transitions’, being held at the Eko Atlantic City until August 26, people would be listening to Obi and Atiku, that boasted to have solutions to Nigeria’s problem.

It would be nice if Tinubu and Kwankwaso’s voices would also be heard in the conference.

However, noticing the physical absent of the former Lagos state governor, the TableShaker via his facebook handle, said: “If Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi can fly to Lagos to speak at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference, then what excuse can Bola Tinubu have if he does not show face there? It is happening in Lagos. He lives in Lagos. Lagos is his base. He claims to be from Lagos (although Osun…).

“The venue of the 2022 NBA Annual General Conference is exactly 5.7 kilometres from Bola Tinubu’s residence at Bourdillon, Ikoyi. Atiku flew 1400 kilometres from Yola to attend. Obi is attending. Something must be wrong somewhere if Tinubu does not attend! Why is Tinubu running away from talking to Nigerians?”

