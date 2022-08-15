.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State has denied reports that he sponsored a Bill to rename Kaduna State Zazzau State.

He described the reports as a lie from pit of hell which was concocted to mislead the public.

Senator Uba Sani has in a statement on Monday, accused political opponents of concocting a “fake news” and called on security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

He said “my attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.”

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.”

“I wondered how can people go to the extent of planning to destabilise their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.”

According to hitherto, “the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is on break and that there was no such Bill before the Senate, adding that requests for creation of states are normally tabled before a legislative Committee for Constitutional Review.”

“The story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies. Those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

He said he was fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure his success in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State and that he has been sharing his blueprint for the State with critical stakeholders in order to get their inputs.

“We are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022.”

“No amount of evil machinations can distract us from our set goals. Their plans would continue to fail because our people are enlightened and understand the schemes of anti – development elements,” he said.

Similarly,Muyiwa Adekeye ,the Special Adviser(Media and Communication) to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, said “Kaduna State has not been renamed.Please ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim. It is fake news.”

RELATED NEWS