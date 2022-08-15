By Biodun Busari

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo popularly addressed as Mr Macaroni has urged Nigerian youths to reflect on the pains and sadness they went through during the EndSARS protests in October 2020.

The EndSARS is a two-week nationwide peaceful demonstration embarked by youths in October calling for the ban of a defunct police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was notorious for harassing, extorting and killing innocent Nigerians.

The protests across the country degenerated into the killing of innocent people and destruction of public infrastructures when military personnel was at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos and shot protesters on October 20, 2020.

Speaking on the sad occurrence that will mark its second annual remembrance in October, the comedian on his verified Twitter on Monday.

He said the experience should inform youths to vote for candidates, stressing that Nigerian people have suffered.

Mr Macaroni “Dear Nigerian Youth, when that time comes to cast your vote, remember the pain and sadness from October 2020, remember the lack of an enabling environment for you to succeed as a citizen of Nigeria. By then, No one will need to tell you who to vote for!!! Vote Wisely!

“Nigerians have suffered enough!! We have a chance to change this country for good by voting in competent and credible leaders!! The time is now!! May our labour never be in vain.”

Earlier on Sunday, the artiste said he would vote for neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“That is your business!!! I have been saying it since October 2020 that I will never cast a vote for APC or PDP!! I can’t speak for others but I can speak for myself and that is final!! Do with this information whatever you wish to do with it,” Mr Macaroni said.

