Rema teams up with American singer, Selena Gomez for 'Calm Down' remix

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has teamed up with American pop star, Selena Gomez, for the remix of his hit single. ‘Calm Down’,

The announcement came days after a viral video of Gomez was seen excitedly greeting Rema backstage with a beautiful international kiss at his Rave & Roses World Tour in Los Angeles, USA.

“Calm Down” became an instant hit after it was released as it quickly raced to 100 million views on YouTube in less than three months. The single which was released as one of the songs ahead of his debut ‘Raves & Roses’ album has emerged as the most successful single off the album.

After pictures of the two artistes surfaced on social media, news of a possible collaboration circulated and eventually, it was confirmed by Selena Gomez who posted a teaser of ‘Calm Down’ remix via her Twitter account.

“An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one!”



An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one! https://t.co/bfrKPmh2Hk pic.twitter.com/QXGPV3yk0z — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 22, 2022

Speaking about the yet-to-be-released song, Selena in the video, said: “I am really excited to see the person that asked me to do his song. The song is fun. I hope people like it”.

The remix is set for release on Friday, 26th August 2022. Fans can expect Selena to bring some American/Latin Pop into the mix which is intended to give the single an American push and possibly earn Rema an entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Calm Down with @selenagomez out this Friday, I can’t wait! Presave link in bio ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p0Jqu3G0l0 — REMA (@heisrema) August 22, 2022

The superstar singer, Rema is having a stellar year as his album “Rave and Roses” is enjoying massive reviews, airplay, and streams from all over the world. The album featured American star singer, Chris Brown in ”Love and Attention” and other international artistes.

This is not the first time Rema will be collaborating with international artistes, he had featured with acts like Chris Brown on ‘Time N Affection,’ 6lack on ‘Hold Me,’ Yseult on ‘Wine’ and of course AJ Tracey on the recently released ‘FYN and now with Selena Gomez.

Rema was also nominated alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid in the ‘Best Viewers Choice: International Act’ at the 2020 BET Awards.

Calm Down is out Thursday at Midnight WAT/ 4 pm PT!! @heisrema https://t.co/bfrKPmh2Hk pic.twitter.com/VvehdTooaj — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 23, 2022

RELATED NEWS