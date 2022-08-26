.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

After spending 30 days behind bars, human rights activist, Barrister Inibehe Effiong on Friday, breathe the air of freedom.

The activist lawyer looked a bit worn out with his hair and beard shaved, but remained high-spirited as he narrated experinces.

Recalling what transpired in the court on the fateful day, he asked the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Ekaette Obot to release the close circuit television camera in the court so that the lawyers would know the actual truth of the matter.

He said, “I am using this opportunity to appeal to my lordship , Justice Ekaette Obot to please release the close circuit television camera , the CCTV of that day, because I am told and aware that there is a CCTV in that court room. Let all the lawyers are when Inibehe pointed at the Chief Judge . Let them also see when Inibehe bounce the table.

“Even if I was the most insolent lawyer in Nigeria , you don’t have to scandalize my name and attribute to me the conduct that never took place in court just to justify what’s clearly unjustifiable.

“So, I am telling you is the truth. Any account outside what I am telling is a lie and it will remain a lie forever.”

Effiong ,however called for a sweeping reform of the criminal justice system, as according to him, many innocent citizens were languishing in the custodial centers for not committing offences to warrant their imprisonment.

He disclosed that he used his period in the gulag to work to ensure freedom for about 17 inmates.

He said” I can announce you that I have taken a step to secure the release of 17 inmates at the custodial center. I am doing that to also let people know that the criminal justice system in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria as a whole needs to be revisited. They are a lot of innocent people that are there.”

