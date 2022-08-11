.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The newly crowned Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria, MGGN, Queen Ruqayyah Adeboye has promised to support the stakeholders’ effort to reduce the number of out-of-school girls in the country during her reign.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), over 60 percent of 10 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls.

However, speaking at her installation as the new MGGN in Abuja yesterday, the 23-year-old Adeboye said education is a fundamental human right that should be availed to every girl child irrespective of their age and nationality.

The beauty queen said, “As a Muslim, I have a lot of job before me. I have to go all out and preach the importance of education, because I am very passionate about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project

“Girl education means that you don’t have to offer someone your body before getting anything. Education will also help girls to communicate better with people. So, educating them is the best thing to happen to us.

“The United Nations want to achieve the SDGs by 2030. I believe that if any individual especially aligns with these goals, a lot will be achieved because it starts from the grassroots and that is what my project revolves around.”

Adeboye, a law graduate of Kwara origin, added: “I will go deep among people living in the grassroots to sensitise, educate and empower them to execute the SDG project in their locality.

She called on women to be proud of themselves in any field of human endeavour they find themselves.

“Feminism means being strong and able to compose yourself at the same time and also communicate the way you want to. I will like every woman out there to know that they do not have to comply with anything they do not want to do.

“They need to know that they are good enough and all the things they can offer is what they have upstairs. What their brain can offer not what their body can offer. The body is not an option, your brain is all the option you need,” she advised women.

The current most gorgeous girl in Nigeria lauded the organisers of the beauty pageant for finding her worthy of the crown in spite of her Islamic religious leanings.

While presenting the star prize of the beautiful contest, a Mazda CX-9 SUV, to Adeboye after her coronation, the President of the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria, MGGN, pageant, Barr. Paul Edeh, spoke on the rationale behind the project.

“We have a situation where pageantry which in the ordinary cause of things should be put together for young girls, for them to spire to be queens and use that as a platform to be able to project whatever they are doing.

“These girls always look out for this kind of opportunity to showcase their God given potential.

“We have successfully organized a pageantry where we have individuals competing and being their real self without necessary exposing their bodies to mankind. That for us was the motivation to do this.”

Edeh, who doubles as the president of Ratels Sports Development Foundation, described Queen Ruqayyah Adeboye as a phenomenon

“The queen we have just crown today is a lawyer to be. Just waiting for her law school. That tells you we didn’t just select them but they worked the part into the crown and that’s what made this year’s edition unique. None of them have to pay bribe to anybody, none of them have to defile her body to win this. They won because they deserve to win,” he noted.

