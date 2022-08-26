.

By Biodun Busari

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima has said he intentionally wore sneakers to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference to snub those he described as “hostile crowd.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Friday, Shettima said he sent a team to access the programme which reported back to him that the crowd at the conference was hostile.

The former governor of Borno state has been derisively become a discussion on social media following the photo him wearing sneakers on a seemingly oversized suit.

At the event held which held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, Shettima represented the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu where he promised that the combination of Lagos and Borno states will be replicated in Nigeria if his party wins presidential election next year February.

Shettima’s outfit at the event turned to #ShettimaChallenge on social media.

However, in the video, Shettima, a former banker, said he used his experience as a former banker to distract the audience with his choice of sneakers.

He alleged that undisclosed presidential candidate sponsored agents to create mischief.

“When I sent my recon team, one of the presidential candidates, he funded his agents, they held meeting for three nights consequently, to plan mischief.

“When I was told that it was a hostile crowd – I am a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I am a Jim Ovia boy – I deliberately wore sneakers to snub at them,” he said.

He also claimed that the NBA conference was largely funded by the Lagos State Government.

“The conference was held at the Eko Hotel, which was largely funded by the Lagos State Government. Subsequently, they moved to Atlantic City, a product of an idea by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he added.

RELATED NEWS