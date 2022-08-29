By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Real Madrid are celebrating the famous triumph over arch-rivals, Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup a decade ago.

The second leg of the final was played on the 29th of August 2012. 35 time-La Liga Champions Real Madrid beat 26 time-La Liga Champions, Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-1) to win their ninth Spanish super cup title.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in both legs for the Jose-Mourinho tutored-side. In the second leg, his 19th minute strike alongside Ganzalo Higuain’s 11th minute effort was enough for Madrid to triumph in style over Barcelona who pulled one back in the 44th minute courtesy Lionel Messi.

Los Galacticos won their ninth spanish super cup title after a spirited performance over two legs against the Catalans.

The first leg was played on the 29rd of August 2012, Barcelona won 3-2 in the first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria scored for Real Madrid while Pedro Rodriguez, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi’s penalty secured a 3-2 win for Barcelona.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at home(2nd leg tie) was all they needed to triumph 3-3 on away goals rule.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – 2012 Spanish Super Cup Final

On the 29th of August 2012, Real Madrid got their hands on a ninth Spanish Super Cup title. The team headed into the tie as LaLiga champions, going head-to-head with Barcelona. The first leg was played on the 23rd of August at the Camp Nou, where the azulgranas ran out 3-2 winners. Six days on, the Madridistas turned the result around at the Santiago Bernabéu to lift the trophy thanks to an away-goals victory (2-1).

Match Details

FIRST LEG (23/8/2012)

3- Barcelona: Valdés, Dani Alves, Piqué, Mascherano, Adriano, Busquets, Xavi (Cesc Fàbregas, 81’), Iniesta, Pedro (Jordi Alba, 85’), Alexis Sánchez (Tello, 70’) and Messi.

2- Real Madrid: Casillas, Arbeloa, Albiol, Ramos, Coentrão, Xabi Alonso, Khedira, Özil (Marcelo, 79’), Callejón (Di María, 65’), Benzema (Higuaín, 60’) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals

0-1 (min. 55): Cristiano Ronaldo.

1-1 (min. 57): Pedro.

2-1 (min. 70): Messi, penalty.

3-1 (min. 78): Xavi.

3-2 (min. 85): Di María.

SECOND LEG (29/8/2012)

2- Real Madrid: Casillas, Arbeloa, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso, Khedira, Özil (Modric, 83’), Di María (Callejón, 79’), Higuaín (Benzema, 81’) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

1- Barcelona: Valdés, Adriano, Piqué, Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Busquets (Song, 75’), Xavi, Iniesta, Pedro (Tello, 81’), Alexis Sánchez (Montoya, 32’) and Messi.

Goals

1-0 (min. 11): Higuaín.

2-0 (min. 19): Cristiano Ronaldo.

2-1 (min. 44): Messi.

