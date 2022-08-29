A video of a man proposing to his lover at Peter Obi’s political rally in Onitsha on Sunday, 29th August has gone viral on social media.

The man took advantage of the solidarity march organised for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage.

Other participants at the rally surrounded the couple and were overtly excited for them, this was evident in the manner they cheered and waited for her to say Yes.

Sharing the clip, Twitter user, AfaDeluxo tweeted; ‘‘Them don engage one sweet Obidient babe for Peter Obi Onitsha rally o.”

See reactions gathered from social media below:

@OkpankuChidi

I saw this coming. Predicted it a few weeks ago. More loading. Expect

@NgLabour branded bridal train, wedding gown and suits. O-Choking will be loud and ubiquitous.

@FS_Yusuf

Omo!!!!!!!!!! This one too sweet me

@CIAdikwu

When Obidient marry Obidient na wetin them go born? 🙏🙏👏👏

@Chrischizar

Omo!!!!!!! E too sweet