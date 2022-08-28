By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade produced a remarkable performance, scored a goal, had an assist and was the standout performer in Athletico Madrid Feminin’s 2-0 pre season win against Bayern Munich.

Ajibade was on target for the Rojiblancas, she netted the second goal of the game in the 37th minute with a superb header after connecting to a cross from the right corner by team-mate, Banini.

“Rash” was also involved in the first goal as she assisted Brazilian mildfielder, Ludmila da Silva to put the Spanish club ahead five minutes into the game.

A few minutes later after the goal, Ajibade herself was about to score the third, but her shot was taken out by Grohs and skimmed past the post.

Ajibade helped the Rojiblancas get a well-deserved victory that keeps Oscar Fernandes’ side undefeated this preseason.

The former Fc Robo of Lagos forward continued her impressive form as she featured in the team of the tournament and was the joint top scorer at the recently concluded 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations(WAFCON) in Morocco. She was Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ star player at the 2022 WAFCON tournament.

After the game, The talented freestyle footballer who grew up in Mushin, Lagos took to social media to celebrate her goal and impressive performance.

She wrote on Twitter @Rasheedat08

“JESUS, see your little girl 😍🙈❤️, Take all the Glory🙏🙇‍♀️✊🏽❤️#jesusmysavior 🙌#jesusmylife 🙇‍♀️ #jesusmyking 👑 #jesusmyeverything ❤️”

Rasheedat set to shine in Spain

The talented player shone like a shinning star in the pre-season game and surely getting ready for the new Spanish Primera Iberdrola season as she is pumped up to play a promiment role for her club, Athletico Madrid against Spanish teams;

Including her fellow Falcons- the likes of Last season’s joint top scorer/Africa’s Best/Ballon D’Or Feminin Nominee, Asisat Lamina Oshoala who plays for Defending Champions, Fc Barcelona, Osinachi Ohale – Deportivo Alaves, Toni Oyedupe Payne- Sevilla Fc, and Rita Chikwelu- Madrid CFF.

The 2022/23 season starts on September 11th as Athletico Madrid Feminino hosts Real Sociedad .

Surely in the coming season, we expect more goals, assists and impressive performances from the Super Falcon, the creative, talented and phenomenal footballer, Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade.

