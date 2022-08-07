Rap Artist, Gavin Cracck talks 2023 election in new song 'PVC'

Edo State-born rapper and songwriter, Edamwen Gavin Ikponmwosa professionally known as Gavin Cracck, has released a new song titled “PVC”, lyrically sensitising Nigerians on the importance of having their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so as to partake in the coming 2023 general elections.

“PVC is a song that addresses many of the bad socio-economic issues and woes Nigerians are facing, and urges Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming general elections to get things better. It also aimed at sparking a reaction in the positive direction as it tackles the country’s politicians about their dishonesty, greed, heartless leadership and failed promises.” Gavin revealed in a chat with Potpourri.

”PVC conveys a powerful message of Nigeria’s harsh realities and shines a light on the country’s many challenges of her citizens to be motivated to get their PVCs and participate in the General elections to bring a better Nigeria.”

Born June 3, 1993 Gavin Cracck started recording music as a teenager with his childhood friends, back in his days in secondary school. He was strongly influenced into Hip-Hop Rap culture, listening to J. Cole, Kanye West, Nas, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

After founding the record label, June-Third Entertainment, in 2018, he officially made an entry into the Nigerian music scene with his debut single “Push The Limits” featuring Vector – Tha Viper. The effort received enormous applause on the rap scene.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.