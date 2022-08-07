Rap Artist, Gavin Cracck talks 2023 election in new song 'PVC'

Edo State-born rapper and songwriter, Edamwen Gavin Ikponmwosa professionally known as Gavin Cracck, has released a new song titled “PVC”, lyrically sensitising Nigerians on the importance of having their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so as to partake in the coming 2023 general elections.

“PVC is a song that addresses many of the bad socio-economic issues and woes Nigerians are facing, and urges Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming general elections to get things better. It also aimed at sparking a reaction in the positive direction as it tackles the country’s politicians about their dishonesty, greed, heartless leadership and failed promises.” Gavin revealed in a chat with Potpourri.

”PVC conveys a powerful message of Nigeria’s harsh realities and shines a light on the country’s many challenges of her citizens to be motivated to get their PVCs and participate in the General elections to bring a better Nigeria.”

Born June 3, 1993 Gavin Cracck started recording music as a teenager with his childhood friends, back in his days in secondary school. He was strongly influenced into Hip-Hop Rap culture, listening to J. Cole, Kanye West, Nas, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

After founding the record label, June-Third Entertainment, in 2018, he officially made an entry into the Nigerian music scene with his debut single “Push The Limits” featuring Vector – Tha Viper. The effort received enormous applause on the rap scene.

