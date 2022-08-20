For the first time since September, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will once again face off in the ring. On the line today will be the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

After signing an exclusive deal with DAZN, Joshua has cemented himself as one of the most profit-making boxers in and out of the ring. Usyk was recently in Ukraine, defending his country against Russian aggression. The two will clash in Saudi Arabia, with Joshua looking to avenge a loss. Usyk is not looking to be dethroned from his titles. The base money for the rematch will be a 50-50 split.

Joshua is expected to earn about $75 million, plus the fight bonus (about $119 million because sponsorships). Usyk is expected to earn the same $75 million. During their first encounter, Joshua took home about $13.6 million (plus 60 percent of the PPV revenue), while Usyk earned $4.1 million (plus 40 percent of the PPV revenue).

According to SPORTEKZ, Usyk’s net worth in 2021 was around $4 million. Usyk has also earned a profit outside of his fights by being endorsed by boxing apparel and equipment company BoxRaw. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Joshua has a net worth of about $80 million. In 2020, Forbes had him earning around $47 million.

