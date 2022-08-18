The Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has advised popular Nigeria Singer Harrysong not to question God’s existence.

Recall that Harrysong posted on his Instagram page “Genesis 1-1; In the beginning, God created heaven and earth.” “How is it possible for you to be in a location and later create that location??? God is not in heaven. Don’t just read.. study, think, research.”

The governor’s aide who didn’t find it funny reacted to Harrysong on his Facebook page by urging him to question his life and not to question God.

“I just saw your post about you questioning God’s existence saying God is not in heaven.

“My dear, God was not created. I don’t know what you are passing through that makes you start questioning God.

“It’s wrong for you to come online to say God is not in heaven.

“God’s existence is completely separate from the history of this universe, which began in Genesis 1:1.

“The truth is, Nothing is wrong in seeking knowledge but no matter how enlightened or schooled you are, your knowledge will always be limited before God.

“There are some things that are beyond your knowledge and your teacher or preacher’s knowledge.

“God is not restricted by laws of physics or restricted by time.”

“The Bible made us understand that By “faith we understand that the world was formed by the word of God so that the things we see were made of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:3).

“The universe and the ages came into existence by commands uttered by God”.

When God first spoke to create the universe, where was he? Well, he was not on any of the worlds or somewhere in the universe, because there was no universe until he had spoken.

He was in his eternal Heaven whence he gave the word that began the universe.”

“Metaphysical, logical, empirical, subjective, or scientific is good but don’t apply it to God.

What was “before” creation? God existing from everlasting to everlasting—God existing in eternity.

The Bible speaks of God loving and planning before the earth was created. Jesus, in His prayer to the Father before His betrayal, said:

Father, I desire that they also whom You gave Me may be with Me where I am, that they may behold My glory which You have given Me; for You loved Me before the foundation of the world (John 17:24).

God has eternally existed and that space and time were created by Him.

My brother, all you should know about God is what He has done and what He plans to do in the future.

What is God’s Plan for your life ?”

