.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Most Gorgeous Girl in Nigeria, Queen Ruqayyah, has challenged youths to support and promote efforts to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The hijab-wearing beauty queen gave the challenge in her remarks while speaking at the ceremony of her investiture as Nigeria’s Ambassador of Museums by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

Queen Ruqayyah noted that the federal government was working to ensure that the people’s culture and heritage survive the dynamics of globalisation as well as earned respect in the comity of nations.

Stressing the importance of preserving the country’s heritage, she stated that museums and their patrons are critical components in the effort to prevent the loss of our culture and heritage.

According to her, “As citizens of this nation, our one responsibility is to support networks like the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in preventing cultures from disappearing and history from being lost by contributing to the innovations put forth by the commission to continue to educate its young citizens, provide appealing serene in order for the culture and heritage to survive globalization as well as to be respected.”

Queen Ruqayyah pledged to support and publicise the vision of the Director General of the commission in his mission to restore, rehabilitate and reposition the great institution

To this end, she unveiled her plan to engage the youth in a series of innovative competitions and engagements online and offline aimed at challenging their thinking faculty.

“This series of engagements is titled ‘Bank on your talent; Know your history through arts’, which will seek to encourage young citizens to build their talents in a bid to attaining financial freedom while learning about their history and celebrate where our country; Nigeria has been, where it is, and where it is heading to,” she added.

RELATED NEWS