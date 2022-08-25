Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an expansion of the Russian army.

From 2023, Russia’s military would grow in total to two million people, according to a decree published on Thursday.

The number of military personnel including contract soldiers and conscripts was to be increased by 137,000 to around 1.15 million, the decree said.

The remaining military personnel were so-called civilian staff, for example, administrative employees.

No official reason was given for the increase.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

According to the Kremlin, everything in the war is going according to plan.

International military experts say Russia’s progress has been slow and a large number of Russian troops have been killed.

