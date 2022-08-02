By Tunde Oso

DataPro, the technology-driven credit rating agency (CRA), has in its latest report affirmed Providus Bank Plc long-term rating of ‘A-‘ with a stable outlook for the year 2021/2022.

In a release signed by Kehinde Rasheed, Client Services Manager of DataPro, “The “A-” indicates low risk. It shows very good financial strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro. Providus Bank Plc, in our opinion, has a strong ability to meet its ongoing obligations.

It said, “DataPro Rating Committee approved the rating after assessment of the company’s financial performance, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, profitability, corporate governance & risk management as well as risk factors of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

“The bank’s gross earnings grew by 70% from N23.3b (Yr. 20) to N39.7b (Yr. 21). The growth was supported by the increase recorded in both interest and non-interest earnings.

The interest based income represented 74% of the bank’s total earnings

during the year. This grew by 63% from N18.02b (Yr. 20) to N29.39b (Yr. 21).

“The rating of Providus Bank Plc is also supported by its strong brand presence and market share of its subsidiaries, experienced management team and good liquidity position.

“Providus Bank Plc had a short-term rating of “A1”, which indicates good credit quality and satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

“DataPro noted that the rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with international best practice. The rating is therefore not an offer to trade in securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.

RELATED NEWS