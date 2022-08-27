By Evelyn Usman

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified that the Constabularies who staged a protest in Ilorin , Kwara state, recently, claiming nonpayment of their salary by the state government , were not personnel of the Force.

Rather, it stated that the scheme was meant for gainfully employed members of the public who indicated interest to assist the Police, voluntarily.

Recall that about 1,056 Constabularies who were clad in black Police uniform, had their bodies covered with leaves as they marched on the streets of Ilorin.

They complained that they had not been paid any salary by the state government since the completion of their training in April 2021.

But the Police Force Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, described the protest as a rude shock, informed that the protesters were Community Policing Constables, rendering voluntary services in their respective communities.

He said, ” due to the imperativeness of addressing and clarifying issues surrounding the recent protest of Community Policing Constables in Ilorin, Kwara State, the NPF wishes to state unequivocally that the Community Policing Constabulary Scheme of the Force is a purely voluntary service commenced by the Federal Government to train and incorporate individuals with prior paid employment ,who desire to spend their spare time assisting the police in its simple police tasks within their various communities.

“It therefore came as a rude shock that members of the scheme were protesting non-payment of salaries in Kwara State recently when the ultimate purpose and rule of engagement of the scheme is to promote community partnership in crime control via the presence of respected members of the public, with a source of livelihood, partnering with the Force under the scheme to render voluntary service for better and improved policing within their communities.

“The scheme clearly delineates the roles of the Community Policing Constables, who are not direct employees/personnel of the Police but of their respective communities, at both divisional and state levels to include assisting the police in crime detection and prevention, conflict resolution, intelligence gathering and dissemination to local Police Commanders, maintenance of law and order, deployment to complement conventional police officers in patrolling their communal public space, advising the public on safety, crime prevention, and security tips, dealing with minor offences and social vices, working with relevant stakeholders on crime control, and traffic management and school safety duties.

“The Nigeria Police therefore re-emphasizes the fact that the scheme is voluntary and no payments were agreed with the individuals under the scheme neither were paid terms of appointment discussed prior to its commencement.

“Subsequently, considering the fact that a protest for payment ,when there is no basis for such is mischievous and ill-conceived; the Force however, will be taking adequate measures to review the effectiveness of the scheme as soon as possible”, he stated.

