Private sectors in the country have been advised to remain committed in delivering quality, comfortable, safe and affordable housing to Nigerians.

The charge was giving by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, in Ibadan, while speaking a programme, themed: “Rethinking the National Housing policy to bridge gap between sustainability and affordability,” at the 4th Ibadan International Housing and Construction Fair (IIHCF) held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) of the University of Ibadan,l.

The HoSF who was represented by a director in the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Ochana Ofoma, said housing delivery in the century has gone beyond providing shelter or roof over someone’s head.

She said: “To meet a global standard, housing must be seen to be decent, safe, comfortable, affordable, green and smart.”

“Globally, one of the critical measures of the standard of living of the citizenry is quality of housing. Several countries of the world have embraced the construction of low-cost mass housing to suit the need of their citizens with very low income per head to ensure that no one is left behind in the acquisition of quality and affordable housing.”

The HoSF further explained that government alone cannot handle the growing housing deficit in Nigeria, hence, the need for creating enabling environment for public-private partnership.

“A clear demonstration of this is the Federal integrated Staff Housing (FISH). A programme of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, where we have delivered quality and affordable houses to civil servants, owing to the partnership with some private real estate developers,” she said.

Yemi-Esan, commended the convener, sponsors and participants at the programme for their sustained efforts toward the development of housing sector in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, Governor Seyi Makinde, said his administration was committed to issues under urban renewal, infrastructure development and affordable housing for all.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Housing and Urban Development, Olatilewa Folami, Makinde said the present administration in the state in its quest for decent and affordable housing delivery, created new Government Reservation Areas (GRA) with the provision of infrastructures such as in-site services, to enable residents of the state and interested non-residents to have access to quality housing provisions.

“Ibadan was recently graded by the United Nations Human Settlements programme, UN-Habitant as second fastest growing city in Africa with urbanisation, industrialisation, population and job opportunities as key indices of their research.”

“This is an indication that the intervention of the present administration in the areas of infrastructural developments, which have not only expanded the economy of the state but contributed greatly to the agenda of government on housing delivery among others,” Folami said.

He said the government through Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA) is partnering with private and non-governmental organisations such as Family Hope Limited, with a view to ensure that people have access to decent and affordable houses.

“The initiative is being carried out at various locations throughout the state such as Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Iseyin.”

“The Oyo State Government through the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development is collaborating effectively with private estate developers to ensure conformity with standard and regulation in the building industry,” he said.

Folami further explained that the government is working hard to totally eradicate issues of land grabbing in the state.

“Recently, the government constituted a committee comprising of relevant stakeholders to look into land grabbing activities in Ibadan and other parts of the state, in order to put a stop to the menace and ensure prosecution of the perpetrators of these act,” he added.

In his opening remarks, the IIHCF convener and Managing Director, Next City Estate Limited, Ola Rotimi-Shodimu, said his goal is to attract direct investment to Oyo State and South West through conference and exhibitions.

He explained that with the rising urbanisation, population and standard of living, there is an urgent need to transition the Nigerian housing economy to a circular one.

“We are looking on how we can metamorphose from orthodox building materials that is making the price of housing so expensive. Presently, we are exploring other technology like sawdust bamboo and container.”

“Cement bamboo technology is a housing technology with a treated bamboo and plastered cement. It is a cheaper option. With the kind of collaboration we are putting in place now, if the government can come in, to support us, I can bet you that we can have a three bedroom for N3 million or less.”

“Through this, we can move from over reliance on blocks, cement and sand that is not helping the industry,” Rotimi-Shodimu said.

