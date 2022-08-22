.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Princewills Trust is sending another set of winners of its ‘Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge’ to Dubai.

Princewills Trust, in partnership with the Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) and CLR education consulting, have teamed up to organize this opportunity for winners of the challenge so they can get a first-hand experience of the world’s most popular destination; Dubai, as named by TripAdvisor in 2022.

The Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge is a forum created by Princewills Trust, where ambitious young leaders pitch ideas and strategies for furthering their vision and success in life.

The objective of the challenge is to enable Nigerian university undergraduates and / or postgraduates envision viable career models and explore how to change their environment, from ideation to practice, while still pursuing their studies.

In his reaction, Prince Tonye Princewill, the founder of Princewills Trust, said;

“I always get excited when a new set of students embark on these bootcamps. The post-trip reviews we have had from previous trips were so encouraging that we are considering expanding the scope of the challenge to include students from other states in Nigeria. The exposure is great for the kids, opening their minds to endless possibilities. Experiencing Dubai was a life changer for me, I hope it will be for them. I’d like to thank the whole team at Dubai Tourism and particularly the Africa desk, led by Stella Fubara and Christian Romer and the ever reliable CLR, led by Nneka Oduah. It is your passion for our tomorrow, that’s made this possible.”

The winners of the latest edition are Loveth Chikanka Ichemati, a 1st year student of English & Literature in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She hails from Nkpolu in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State. Alex TamunoMiegbam, a doctoral student of History and International Diplomacy, also from the Rivers State University. She hails from Iwoma Borokiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. The final winner is Idoniboyeobu Omiete Opubo, a 4th year student of Mechanical Engineering at the Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State. He hails from Buguma in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The trio will be heading to Dubai in September for a one-week bootcamp/ tour of Dubai.

