“Every country has the government it deserves” – Joseph De Maistre, 1753-1821, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 80

If you want to see Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Adamu Adamu, Abubakar Malami, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Miyetti Allah, El-Rufai etc back in high office after 2023, then vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, next year.

It is because the President is more powerful than all the 36 Governors combined that we have lived with herdsmen’s atrocities everywhere in Nigeria. We voted out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because former President Jonathan performed woefully. If we want our votes to count in future elections, we must be honest with ourselves. If you believe that President Buhari has performed badly, then you must make APC pay dearly for the calamities we all observe around us and in every aspect of our lives.



To that statement by De Maistre, it must be added that every nation receives the punishment it deserves by allowing itself to be ruled by incompetent, selfish, corrupt and unintelligent leaders. Virtually every Nigerian is now complaining about our political, economic and social conditions. Even Buhari agrees that the nation is in serious trouble. But, as the chief author of the disaster and, like all politicians unable to admit fault, he has been casting about for whom to blame. That is understandable. Nobody wants to accept that after making great promises, they eventually failed. Most Nigerians, including his former admirers in the North, are now anxious to see him go.



“It requires wisdom to understand wisdom” – Walter Lippmann, 1899-1974 (VBQ p 275).

Apply that statement to the Federal Government’s endless and ruinous “borrow-and-spend” policy; and it is easy to understand why it is futile talking to a President who understands very little economics. He sees nothing wrong with the policy; and will not stop until there is nobody to lend Nigeria a dollar or kobo.



WHO SAYS RELIGION, ETHNICITY DON’T MATTER? APC?

“All political parties die at last of swallowing their own lies” – Dr John Arbuthnot, 1667-1735, VBQ p191.



The PDP was almost dead in 2015. Had the contraption called APC known how to manage its success, which means governing well, we should not be talking of APC VS PDP today.

But, as I have reminded our readers many times, “a political party deserves the approbation of [the people] only as it represents the ideals, the aspirations and hopes of [Nigerians]. If it is anything else, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power” (US President Eisenhower, 1870-1969). The APC under Buhari, right from the start and till now, made it clear whose aspirations and hopes it was out to represent. Below is the list of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Buhari/APC as of 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari – Minister of Petroleum Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa State – Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom State – Minister of Niger Delta Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister of Labour and Employment Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of State, Environment Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa State – Minister of State for Petroleum George Akume – Benue State – Minister of Special Duties Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Goddy Jedy Agba – Cross River State – Minister of State, Power Festus Keyamo – Delta State – Minister of State, Niger Delta Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi State – Minister of Science and Technology Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health? Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – Minister of Environment Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence Hadi Sirika – Katsina State – Minister of Aviation Abubakar Malami – Kebbi State – Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi State – Mini

