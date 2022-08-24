By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, PCN, has faulted a report which alleged that the newly elected Moderator of the General Assembly and Prelate of the Church, Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika, described the election that brought him to office as ungodly.



Akpanika was elected in Calabar, Cross River State, during the 25th General Assembly of the Church. He succeeded the outgone Prelate, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke.



However, the new Prelate allegedly granted an interview on August 15, where he was said to have faulted the election that brought him to office.



Reacting to the development, the Director of Information and Public Relations Affairs of the Church, Rev. Nnoke Ibe, explained that Akpanika never granted any interview or made such comment about his election to the office of Prelate.



He disclosed that Akpanika was elected through a free and transparent election and warned against quoting the Prelate out of context.



He said: “The Presbyterian Church has over the years maintained a stringent pattern in choosing its leadership which avails delegates the opportunity to vote their choices without any inducement.



“We are using this medium to make it clear that the Prelate never granted any press interview on the said date. We wonder where that interview was held or where the Prelate might have made that embarrassing statement.



“We further clarify that whatever the Prelate might have said on any other occasion should not be taken out of context. To clear any doubt, we are confident that the process that produces the leadership of the Church has always been adjudged by observers to be stringent, transparent, free, and fair..”

“In the processes of her elections, the PCN prayerfully depends on the leadership of the Holy Spirit as members and ministers of proven integrity gather to vote for their choices without inducement or any form of pressure. The election that produced His Eminence, Ekpenyong Akpanika, followed this same time-tested procedure.



“We want to finally affirm that His Eminence has promised to continue to resist all ungodly influences and practices in the process of choosing leaders for the Church to ensure that it remains pure and guided by righteousness. According to the Prelate, elections must be devoid of ungodly, unchristian, and unethical practices.”



While the church urged the public to ignore any attempt by anybody to cast aspersions on it or the person of the Prelate, it also assured that it will continue to show the way of conducting transparent and acceptable elections through the grace of God and showing good examples for the nation and the world to follow in the course of choosing leaders.

