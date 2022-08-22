By Emma Una

THE Presbyterian Church of Nigeria ,PCN, during the week celebrated its 176 years in Nigeria during their 25th General Assembly meeting, where they devoted time to praying for unity and peace as the country prepares for general elections next year.

They used the opening ceremony of the one week event held at the cradle of the Church, Hope Waddel Parish Calabar to receive members of the church who are active in politics and celebrated them with awards of Kingdom Builders.

Outgoing Prelate and Moderator of PCN, Nzie Nsi Eke said God is ruling even in Nigeria and called on all stakeholders, including political and religious leaders to work towards greater country.

Eke expressed gratitude for the supports from leaders and encouraged them to be forthright and strive at all times to uphold the Christian principle towards nation building.

He emphasised that PCN has not endorsed any particular political party but encourages all members to be involved in political activities.

The prelate who is retiring after completing six years tenure, went on to celebrate 56 dignitaries from different parts of Nigeria where PCN has outposts with awards.

One of the politicians, Barrister Etigwe Uwa (SAN), a former APGA governorship candidate in Abia State said that people doubt whether the country will survive the election year 2023.

‘if the he country must survive the the Church just play it’s rightful role in politics. I want to encourage church leaders to encourage their members to get involved in politics.

Some of the politicians that received same award included the NNPP guber candidate, Ukpai Iro, APP guber candidate for Abia State, Mascot Uzor Kalu, LP federal House of Rep for Arochukwu/Ohafia, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, etc.

Keynote address was presented by the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Prof Maduebibisi Ofor Iwe where he charged that members of the priesthood must not conform to the pattern of the world but must serve the Lord with whole hearts with good deeds.

Iwe called on all Christians to keep to their callings and not to disappoint the world that are waiting for their manifestations of Christ virtues.

He called on all men, including religious people and politicians to fear God and respect fellow human beings.

On politics, he advised Christians in Nigeria to be bold and live simple life to encourage righteousness in the society.

“As far as 2023 general election is concerned, Nigerians must change the narratives and elect humble leaders with integrity at all levels of government who will introduce righteous living.

Nigeria should also invest more in education and agriculture so that the country will not just be importing but exporting local produce.

To climax the 25th General Assembly, elected a new Prelate, Rev Akpanika to preside over the affairs of the church.

