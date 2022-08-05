By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal will have to forget the way they began last season and their recent history against Crystal Palace to get their season to a perfect start when both sides meet on Friday at Selhurst Park.

Mikel Arteta looked helpless when his side started the 2021/22 season with a shocking 2-0 loss to newcomers Brentford. The other occasions they opened the season ended in 4-3 and 3-0 victories over Leicester City and Fulham respectively.

Arsenal are seeking their fifth opening day victory in ten attempts having won four and lost all remaining five.

Palace ran away with a 3-0 win when they met in April. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha who converted from the spot were on the score sheet then.

While they expect a better outing this time around on matchday 1, it won’t be a walk in the park as their record against the side being managed by a former player of the club and legend, Patrick Vieira, is not that impressive. Palace have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus’ arrival at Arsenal will hopefully bring the breath of fresh air and lead the push for, at least, a return to Champions League football which they narrowly conceded to Tottenham.

Remember this Olivier Giroud’s goal against Crystal Palace?

One of the most outrageous goals to be scored in the #PL 🦂 pic.twitter.com/KqxePSGAXK — Premier League (@premierleague) August 5, 2022

Possible Line Ups

Crystal Palace

Vicente Guaita (GK)

Nathaniel Clyne

Joachim Andersen

Marc Guehi

Tyrick Mitchell

Eberechi Eze

Cheick Doucoure

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jordan Ayew

Wilfred Zaha

Odsonne Edouard

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Gabriel Magalhaes

William Saliba

Ben White

Martin Odegaard

Thomas Partey

Granit Xhaka

Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Martinelli

