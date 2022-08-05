By Emmanuel Okogba
Arsenal will have to forget the way they began last season and their recent history against Crystal Palace to get their season to a perfect start when both sides meet on Friday at Selhurst Park.
Mikel Arteta looked helpless when his side started the 2021/22 season with a shocking 2-0 loss to newcomers Brentford. The other occasions they opened the season ended in 4-3 and 3-0 victories over Leicester City and Fulham respectively.
Arsenal are seeking their fifth opening day victory in ten attempts having won four and lost all remaining five.
Palace ran away with a 3-0 win when they met in April. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha who converted from the spot were on the score sheet then.
While they expect a better outing this time around on matchday 1, it won’t be a walk in the park as their record against the side being managed by a former player of the club and legend, Patrick Vieira, is not that impressive. Palace have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus’ arrival at Arsenal will hopefully bring the breath of fresh air and lead the push for, at least, a return to Champions League football which they narrowly conceded to Tottenham.
Remember this Olivier Giroud’s goal against Crystal Palace?
Possible Line Ups
Crystal Palace
Vicente Guaita (GK)
Nathaniel Clyne
Joachim Andersen
Marc Guehi
Tyrick Mitchell
Eberechi Eze
Cheick Doucoure
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jordan Ayew
Wilfred Zaha
Odsonne Edouard
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Gabriel Magalhaes
William Saliba
Ben White
Martin Odegaard
Thomas Partey
Granit Xhaka
Bukayo Saka
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Martinelli