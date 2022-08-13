Nigeria midfielder, Joe Aribo was on target as Southampton rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds United in front a minute after the break.

The Spain forward added the second goal on the hour mark.

Aribo, who started the game on the bench took the place of Stuart Armstrong in the 61st minute.

The midfielder reduced the deficit for the hosts 18 minutes from time.

Kyle Walter-Peters netted the equalising goal in the 81st minute.

Southampton are still without a win in the Premier League this season.

The Saints lost their opening game of the campaign 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

