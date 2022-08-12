…holds annual convention

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Arch-Bishop of Gospel Church of Christ, GCC, Eric Emiaso, has said that Nigeria would have been long wiped out as a nation or engulfed in a war but for prayers, while also announcing its annual national convention for 2022.

Meanwhile, the GCC National Convention and Consecration 2022 is scheduled for August 11to 14 2022 with the theme: “Grace to Excel” holding at the church’s National Headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Emiaso said that the church which started as a house fellowship on July 21, 1968 has grown and spread all over the place across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

His words: “In this National Convention, we are here to leverage on the theme which is very germane to our precarious situation through prayers for the church and the Nation. “We would pray that God would release more than enough grace for us to excel or surpass as individuals, to excel or surpass as a Church and also to excel and surpass as a nation.

“The churches role is essentially in the area of prayers which I think the church in Nigeria is not relenting at all. This is because, for the Church holding back the evil hand of Satan and all his cohorts manifesting andl masquerading as terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, Nigeria would have by now long been wiped out as a nation or at least engulfed in a civil war.

“I have always said that the insecurity in Nigeria is not an external aggression but a self-inflicted injury as well as an avoidable quagmire. The government knows what to do to arrest it but they are just playing politics and ethnic jingoism to suffer and waste the lives of innocent citizens of this country.

“Let us keep praying to God, that God would hear our prayer, so that the situation will not deteriorate beyond what it is right now. If God hears and answers our prayers, by February next year, which is a few months from now we all would go to the polls and vote out this administration and I believe strongly that the incoming administration would right all the wronhs that have been forced through the throats of every well meaning Nigerian presently groaning in pains and anguish. That is the hope of every averahe Nigerian and the Church of God in Nigeria.

On the APC Muslim – Muslim ticket, I don’t know why people are having sleepless nights over it. Nigeria has eighteen political parties that are going to feature candidates for the 2023 elections. If APC says they don’t Christian votes, thank God we have other parties that have Christian Mualim tickets. So, we are very free to make our choice on who to vote for. The die ts cast, so no more controversies,” he said.

