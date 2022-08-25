By Miftaudeen Raji

Members of the Union of the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) have served a notice of indefinite strike over alleged breach of necessary working conditions.

The joint union congress, PSC chapter, in a letter, addressed to the chairman, PSC, Musiliu Smith, said the indefinite strike will commence on August 29.

The letter was signed by Adoyi Adoyi, chairman of joint union congress, PSC chapter, Abayomi Anthony, chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Yusuf Nasidi, secretary of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and Remi Ogundeji, secretary of NCSU.

The letter reads partly, “You may wish to recall that the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission had embarked on a 3-day warning strike on Monday 24 January, 2022, which was suspended in national interest in order to embrace dialogue and reconciliation.

“As a responsible union, we make bold to state that all the conditions necessary for continuous working harmony have been breached by the management, hence our resort to continue with our agitation until our earlier agreements are fully implemented.

“Following from the above therefore, the union and the entire staff do hereby serve a notice of indefinite strike to the Management, beginning on Monday, 29 August 2022.”

The union strike comes on the heels of differences between inspector-general of police, Usman Baba and the PSC over recruitment of constables into the force.

Meanwhile, the NPF had earlier dismissed an advertisement believed to have emanated from PSC, calling for applicants to apply as constables in the force.

The PSC suspended the 2022 recruitment of constables into the force.

Recall that the PSC workers had, in January 2022, declared a three-day warning strike over the alleged takeover of the recruitment of 10,000 constables by the police; lack of staff promotion; training by the commission management among other issues.

